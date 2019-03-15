URBANA - Carol Jane Gleeson, 66, of Cable, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital, Urbana.

She was born on February 4, 1953 in Glen Ridge, NJ, a daughter of John and Doris (Jacobus) Hanenberg. Carol attended the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, graduated from Urbana University with her MBA and worked 9 years as a manager at CRSI.

Carol was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who was thoroughly involved with her family. She was patient and expressive and was deeply committed to playing an active role in the lives of her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Larry Gleeson; her mother, Doris Hanenberg; daughters, Kristen (Jesse) Williams and Jenna (Mario) Leon; grandchildren, Brennan and Mia; sisters, Pat Chien, Joyce (David Wight) Hanenberg and Diane (Wayne) Hanenberg-Thompson; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Hanenberg.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, 1999 E. state Route 29, Urbana, with Pastor Ron Reynolds officiating.

Memorial contributions in Carol's memory may be made to the Urbana Church of the Nazarene Building Fund.

The family is being served by WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.walterfunerals.com.