WEST LIBERTY - Carol S. Lanham, 76, of Woodstock passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in her home. She was born April 10, 1942 in Noblesville, Indiana, the daughter of Albert and Phyllis (Goss) Zell. Carol graduated from Hancock High School in Maxwell, Indiana. She was a devoted loving wife and mother and will be missed by many. She was preceded in death by her daughter Bridgette Biehl. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, John Lanham; 9 children and spouses, Taunya Durrance, Guy Lanham, Tony (Julie) Warden, Tammy (John) Rodriquez, Tracy Warden, Raquel (Bo) Mercer, Rachel (Matt) Harrison, Eddie Lanham and Samantha Luckett; 29 grandchildren, Jesse, James, Meghan, Jake, Hanna, Tyler, Jessica, Desiree, Brandon, Crystal, Robert, Christina, Cassaundra, Benjamin, Kiersten, Katelynn, Drew, Benjamin, Brook, Natalie, Jonathon, Adam , Bobby, Brandyn, Evette, Brandyn, Nyshell, John and Nevaeh; 18 great-grandchildren Adrina, Elias, Jeremiah, Addison, Aiden, Avery, Austin, Jordan, Vincent, William, Eivin, Aubree, Annabelle, Trinity, Kinsey, Jesslyn, Gianna and Jaycen. Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of JENNINGS FARLEY & SEELEY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY.