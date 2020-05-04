Carol Sue Daniels
URBANA - Carol Sue Daniels, age 69, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Mercy Memorial Hospital. Carol was born on July 8, 1950, the daughter of the late Seldon and Thelma (Knox) McGraw. Carol is survived by her beloved husband of almost 49 years, Frank Daniels, Sr.; sons, Frank, Jr. (Carol) Daniels and Jack (Elizabeth) Daniels; grandchildren, Jack Daniels, Jr., James Parson and Chrystal (Steve) Ramey; great-grandchildren, Austin, Hailee, Dustin, Cynthia and Samantha Ramey and Lillianna Parson; siblings, Kenny (Marsha) McGraw, Lisa (Pern) Finley and Richard (Cathy) McGraw; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry Knox, Donnie McGraw and James McGraw. Carol adored her family and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with them. She loved to spoil her grandkids and she always had a smile on her face. Due to the restrictions set forth by the government surrounding COVID 19, we will be limiting the number of people in the building and ask that you keep your social distancing to the minimum 6 feet guideline. To celebrate Carol's life, a viewing will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 from 10:30a.m. to noon with service beginning at noon at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Kevin Moehn officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Dale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
