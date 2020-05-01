MECHANICSBURG - Carol Yearout, 81, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in the Mercy Health Urbana Hospital. Carol was born April 23, 1939 in Jackson, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ben and Gladys (Foster) Whaley. Carol loved puzzles, reading, and working crossword puzzles. She especially loved spending time with her family. Carol is survived by her daughter, Merri (Mike) Edwards; her sons, Glenn (Julie) Yearout, Darren (Cindy) Yearout, and Ben (Robin) Yearout; her sister, Jenny (Pat) Scott; as well as multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and special friend, Jim Zimmer. Carol is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn Yearout; her brother, Estill (Nina) Whaley; her sons, Norman and Todd Yearout; and her sister, Aathryn Shumate. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 1 to May 2, 2020.