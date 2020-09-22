URBANA - Carolyn E. (Radford) Nolte Ferguson, 75, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in her home. Carolyn was born January 4, 1945 in Urbana, Ohio, the daughter of the late William & Clara (Kidder) Radford. She was a 1963 graduate of Urbana High School. Carolyn was a long-time employee of Grimes Manufacturing as well as Rubber Maid Corporation. Later in life she decided to pursue her passion of caring for others and became a Registered Nurse and eventually retired from Van Crest Nursing Home. Carolyn was a former member of First Baptist Church, Urbana. She currently was a devoted and active member of Life Net Church, Urbana, where she participated in the Bible study groups and volunteered at the food pantry. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to casinos and putting together puzzles as well as getting together with her high school classmates once a month. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Carolyn was a kind, compassionate soul with a true servant's heart and will be missed by all who knew her. Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Sheila Ann Nolte Good and Shelly Dee (Mark) Nolte Benson; her grandchildren, Brian (Mackenzie) & Tyler Good, Jeb, Natalie, Meghan & Madeline Benson; her great-grandchildren, Reagan Good and Luna McConnell; her brother, Larry Radford; and brother-in-law Steve Nolte. She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Michael Nolte; her second husband, Larry Ferguson; and her brothers, William and Dale Radford. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana with Pastor Chris Livingston officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at OakDale Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn's memory to the Stepping Stones Outreach Food Pantry, P.O. Box 256, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.