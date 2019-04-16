URBANA - Cassandra "Cassie" Lynn Masters, 34, gained her wings on April 13, 2019 peacefully in her home of the rare disease, Neimann Picks Type C.

She was born August 21, 1984 to Tonya Monroe and the late John Masters. Cassie was full of life and love with a smile that could light up any room. She was adored by everyone, she loved to sing and dance to Backstreet Boys and loved High School Musical. Cassie not only was a gift from God but a gift to a loving family.

Cassie is survived by her mother, Tonya Monroe, her protective brothers Dustin (Tami) Stryker, Dakotah Stockwell (Bre Castle), Tristain Jackson (Christina Suttles) and Jordan Masters, uncle, Randy Davis, her niece, Kaliope Stockwell and nephews Ronin Stockwell and Garrett Williams, her grandmother, Judy Masters, and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Cassie is preceded in death by her father, John Masters, her grandmother, Thelma Davis, grandfather, Robert "Bob" Marcum, great-grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Cassie started life with a lot of medical problems, but she was a strong little one. She was a fighter and overcame her obstacles and grew to be a kind, loving girl with a love like no other for those close to her. She fought the fight until she couldn't fight anymore. She is finally winning and walking with God and dancing with the angels.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family. The family is being served by VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Cassie's name to Vernon Funeral Homes.