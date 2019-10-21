URBANA - Pastor Dewey Casto "Dewman," 78, of Urbana, Ohio went home to be with his Lord, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Springfield Regional Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was born July 14, 1941 in Urbana, Ohio. He served his country in the United States Army. Dewey was a member of AA with 36 years of sobriety and of the Springfield Emmaus Community. He was a good man, loving husband, father and grandfather. Dewey was a Pastor for many years with Simple Truth Ministries, but most important a member of the family of Jesus Christ and loved the Lord above and beyond all. Dewey is survived by his wife Mary (Canter) Casto; his beloved chihuahua Abby; sons, Tim, Terry and Rob Casto; grandchildren, Robert Lee II, Courtney and Colton; great grandson, Gage; brothers, Ed (Shelia) Casto and Roger Casto; sisters, Becky Shepard and Debbie Boster; as well as several nieces, nephews, and friends including special friends, Rick and Michelle Rockfield, Jim Ballard and Pinky Pendleton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Lucille (Perdue) Casto, his sisters, Dorothy Casto, Barbara Casto, Sylvia Ratcilff, Marlea Smith, Alice Gowin and Diane Wheeland. Memorial services will be held at noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019, in the Lil Country Church, 5020 Old Columbus Road, Springfield, Ohio, with Pastors Ray Harper, Chuck Graham and Nate Carey officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com