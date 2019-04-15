URBANA - Cecelia Ann (Davis) Pack, 83, of Urbana, Ohio passed away April 14, 2019 in Vancrest Nursing Home with her loving family by her side.

She was born May 6, 1935 in Milford Center, Ohio, the daughter of James and Dessie (Kramer) Davis. She was the 17th child of 18. Cel was a 1955 graduate of Union Local High School. She enjoyed taking long walks with Donald and friends, camping as a family, word search and playing volleyball at the Champaign County Senior Center. Most of all she loved spending time with family. Cel's last request was to "keep smiling."

Cecelia is survived by her daughter, Amy (John) Ambs; her grandchildren, Josh (Brandi) Henry, Kiley (Cody) Collins, Thad Bowman (Amber Richards), Nichole Armstrong, Emily Ambs and Ethan Ambs; great-grandchildren, Tristen, Leah, Lacie and Aiden; sisters, Peggy Wood and Flora DiMatto; brother, Pearl "Kramer" Davis; numerous nieces and nephews of several generations; as well as many friends, including special friends, Carolyn Cox and Jeff and Jenny Bowman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald Pack, son, Timothy Pack, daughter, Dessie Bowers, brothers, Herb, Laverne, Richard, Floyd, Lloyd, Foster, Frank, Bob, Harold, Carroll, sisters Josephine, Mary, Betty and Alberta. The family would like to express their gratitude for the special care given to Cecelia to DaVita Dialysis and to the caring staff of Vancrest Nursing Home, Urbana.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Union Township Cemetery, Milford Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Miami Valley, 46 N. Detroit St., Suite B, Xenia, Ohio 45385.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com