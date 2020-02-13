URBANA - Charlene R. Couts, 85, a lifelong resident of Urbana, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in her home with her family surrounding her. Charlene was born October 25, 1934 in Urbana, Ohio the daughter of Charles and Margaret (Stillgess) Roberts. She was employed with Honeywell Grimes for 26 years. She was an active and dedicated member of Life Net Christian Fellowship; where she served as a Sunday school teacher and treasurer. She enjoyed her monthly outings with her fellow classmates, friends, the Urbana bunch group and church friends. She also enjoyed watching the Food Network. Charlene was a strong believer and follower of her savior, Jesus Christ.

Her motto to her special grandson, Lyndsey: Philippians 4:13 (NKJV) I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. She cherished her family and friends and loved spending time with them. As our hearts ache for the physical loss of her, we find solace knowing that she is now with God. She is at peace. And for that, we are grateful. She is survived by her step-daughter, Michele B. Couts; her grandchildren, Tiffany , Tiara & Andrea Couts and Maudi Crowley; great grandchildren, Lyndsey, Lynasia & A'Mya Couts, Kendel & Kyron Dolby, Travon, Tasia, Taliyah, Jaivon and Rihliyah; her brother, Homer (Eleanor) Roberts; brothers-in-laws, Jerry Cooper and Jack Couts; sisters-in-laws, Peggy Roberts, Dorothy "Flo" Smith, Shirley Ward and Jennett Stevens; as well as numerous nieces and nephews of several generations and special friends, Janet Anderson and Joyce Borst.

Charlene is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Norman F. Couts, step son, Michael N. Couts and granddaughter, Ta-Kesha Couts, her brothers, Arthur Greene, Charles Roberts II and Roger Roberts, her sisters, Dorothy (Ike) Easley, Patricia Cooper and Yvonne "Bonnie" Roberts. A homegoing service to celebrate Charlene's life will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 in the Life Net Christian Fellowship with Pastor Chris Livingston officiating. The family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Life Net Christian Fellowship, 142 Dellinger Rd., Urbana, OH 43078. Services are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.