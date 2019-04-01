SPRINGFIELD — Charles R. Downing, 78, formerly of Urbana passed away Sunday morning, March 31, 2019, at the Ohio Masonic Home, Springfield.

Chuck was born in DeGraff on March 25, 1941, to the late Glenn Kennedy and Beulah M. (Petty) Downing, Sr. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Glenn K. Downing, Jr., and a sister Jean Ann Humble.

Chuck married Carolyn J. King on November 6, 1960, in Bellefontaine and she survives in Springfield. He is also survived by children, Lynda (Jeffrey) Livingston of St. Paris, and Wayne (Susan) Downing of Zanesfield; seven grandchildren: Jacob Livingston, Ethan (Kara) Livingston, Seth Livingston, Evan Downing, Morgan (Austin) Newlove, Davis Downing, and Thia Downing; sister Joyce (Donny) Altmaier of Marysville; a brother Norman (Joyce) Downing of Sebring, Florida; a sister-in-law Patty Downing of Ostrander; and several nieces and nephews.

A 1960 graduate of Milford Center Union Local School, Chuck was a veteran of the US Army. He was a delivery driver for UPS and retired in after 20 years. Chuck was a 50-year member of the Free & Accepted Masons, Past Master of Boggs Lodge F&AM, DeGraff, and a member of the Bellefontaine Order of Eastern Star. He was the former co-owner of Main News & Smoke Shop, Urbana, for many years and also Knobby's Shop in Piqua. Chuck enjoyed riding motorcycles, collecting guns, and spending time with his family.

Friends may call at St. Paris United Methodist Church, 208 West Walnut St., on Friday, April 5, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. with a masonic service at 7 p.m. Pastors Dave Kepple and Wayne Downing will officiate the funeral service on Saturday, April 6, at 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Greenwood-Union Cemetery, DeGraff.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 31 West Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459, or St. Paris United Methodist Church, 208 West Walnut St. St. Paris, OH 43072.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, DeGraff, and online condolences may be expressed at www.edsfh.com