MECHANICSBURG - Charles E. "Chuck" Edwards, 92, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Riverside Landing, McConnelsville, Ohio.

He was born May 22, 1927 in Mechanicsburg, the son of James Pearley and Safrona Leah (Standley) Edwards. Chuck served his country in the United States Army during WWII. That is where he married Nellie E. Netzel on April 9, 1947 in Hoff, Germany. He retired from International/Navistar after 30+ years of service. He was a member of the Mechanicsburg United Methodist Church. Most of all Chuck was an avid deer hunter.

Chuck is survived by his children, Jim (Linda) Edwards, Cindy (Don) Cokain and Richard Edwards; his son-in-law, John Beard; his grandchildren, Chad Edwards, Scott Charles Anderson, Thomas James Anderson, Malina Dawn Copas, Jeremy Beard; several great-grandchildren; his brother, Gerald Edwards; brother-in-law, Charles Conley; and numerous nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Melody (Charles) Kucharski.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Nellie; his daughter, Charlene Beard; his siblings, Lewis A. Edwards, Naomi Conley, Edith Shelpman and Jean Mitchell; and a special friend, Janice Lucas.

Funeral service will be held at noon, Monday, September 9, 2019 in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg with Pastor James Baldwin officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-noon prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com