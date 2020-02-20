NORTH LEWISBURG - Charles E. Keeran Sr., 90, of North Lewisburg, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in his residence surrounded by his loving family. Charles was born June 3, 1929 in Cable, Ohio, the son of the late Asa Eugene and Mary Gladys (Vermillion) Keeran Sr. He served his country in the United States Army during both WWII and the Korean War. Charles retired from Howard Bond Paper Mill after 37 ½ years. He enjoyed koi ponds, fishing, his dogs, was an avid John Wayne, Audie Murphy and Johnny Cash fan. Charles was a member of the VFW and the American Legion. He was an awesome man and father and he loved his dogs. Charles is survived by his daughter, Heather Keeran; his sons, Charles (Melissa) Keeran Jr., Kevin (Mary) Keeran, Tracy (Sandy) Keeran and Jason Keeran; his grandchildren, Krista (Justin) Baumgardner, Charles (Jen) Keeran III, Brittany (Adam) Casper, Levi (Lisa) Keeran, Nicholas (Paige) Keeran, Logan (Tricia) Keeran, David (Elizabeth) Keeran, Jason Ray Keeran; his brothers, Roy (Zettie) Keeran and Richard (Sara) Keeran; as well as 9 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jaunitta Keeran; Geneva Holbrook Shaffer, Asa Eugene Jr., Della Mae Wasserman and Sara Jane Tasy. A gathering of friends and family will be held 2-5pm on Sunday, February 23, 2020 in FRESHWATER, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, North Lewisburg. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Richard Keeran officiating. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to your local Disabled American Veterans location in Charles' honor. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.