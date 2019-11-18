ST. PARIS - Charles Edgar Moore, 97, went to be with the Lord November 17, 2019 at Green Hills Inn. Charles was born on August 22, 1922 at 10572 W. State Route 29, De Graff, Ohio to Clarence Ray and Lola Faye Bailar Moore and married Marian Carol Long on June 24, 1951. He was preceded in death by his sister, Maxine Neese and his granddaughter, Shiloh Lanay Moore. He is survived by Donald Lyle Moore (Tammy) of West Liberty, Ohio, Nancy Lynne Moore Skiles (Lonnie) of Modesto, CA and Douglas Charles Moore, (Melanie) of Rosewood, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Caleb Moore, Kelsi Moore, Isaac Moore, Ora James Skiles, Josiah Skiles, Emily Houtchens, Landon Moore and Shem Moore and 11 great grandchildren. Charles was a life-long farmer and his farm has been in his family for over 100 years. He was a passionate follower of Jesus Christ and served his local church as an elder and Bible teacher for many years at Grace Chapel, West Liberty, Ohio. He has touched many people lives over the years.

There will be a memorial service at Grace Chapel, 500 Linden Street, West Liberty, Ohio, on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with a lunch reception following. All are welcome to attend.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 7863 Cemetery Road, DeGraff, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons. The family wants to thank ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME for their services.