Charles (Ed) Holtkamp
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Charles (Ed) Holtkamp passed away on September 6, 2020 in St. Augustine, FL at the age of 89 after a hard-fought battle with Alzheimer's.

He was born in North Lewisburg then moved to Urbana where he attended school, worked for Grimes Manufacturing, and met Eleanor Dalton, who became the love of his life leading to 70 years of marriage. They were long- time members of the Church of the Nazarene and raised 3 children in the Urbana/Springfield area before moving to San Jose, CA in 1967.

Throughout his life he was involved in many private business ventures, real estate, as well as working for the San Jose Mercury News from which he retired in 1984. He then continued to pursue his many interests and hobbies, which included flying, golfing, sailing, antique and sports cars, traveling, hunting and fishing, and water skiing with his grandkids.

He was a self-taught man with the knowledge and skills to do many things and never hesitated to help family and friends at a moment's notice. He was a special friend to all who know him.

He is survived by his wife Eleanor, children Dwight (Carol) Holtkamp, Cyndee (Garee) Holtkamp, Gary (Sheri) Holtkamp, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, his sister Carlene Howe, his wife's sister, Esther Jones, and beloved nieces and nephews.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
