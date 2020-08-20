MARYSVILLE - Charles Nelson Modena, Jr., age 76, of Marysville, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at his home. Known to his family and friends as "Moe" or "Charlie," he was a 40-year associate of O.M. Scott and Sons, where he retired from the shipping and receiving department and began his career there on the grounds crew. He also worked for the company as a truck driver and was a member of the Scotts 20-year club. A 1961 graduate of Urbana High School, he was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War from 1966 – 1969. He also was a veteran of the Ohio Army National Guard. He was a member of the American Legion and Marysville VFW Post 3320. He was also a member and trustee of Marysville Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, Aerie 3506 and a former member of the Marysville Elks Lodge. He was an avid bowler and enjoyed softball, golf and pool. With a fondness for all kinds of animals, Charlie will be missed by his feline friend, Willie, and many squirrels. He was born November 20, 1943 in Champaign County to the late Charles Nelson and Dorothy Pauline Spence Modena, Sr. He was also predeceased by his half-sister, Cora Lee Moody. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Glenna Dianne Sedgwick Modena, whom he married October 31, 1969; his children, Jennifer (James) Arms of Marysville, Lisa Modena of Columbus, Polly (Bruce) Cotton of Marysville and Dirk (Lori) Clevenger of Marysville; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Grace Ann (Paul) Wood of Marysville; a cousin, Joyce Judy of Mechanicsburg; and many nieces and nephews. According to Charlie's wishes, the family will hold private services. UNDERWOOD FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Union County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.