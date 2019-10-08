BELLEFONTAINE - Charles Robert "Chuck" Stout Jr., 69, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 8:50 a.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Marysville.

He was born in Urbana on November 8, 1949, the son of the late Charles Robert and Ada Katherine (Woods) Stout.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Roach) of 41 years. He is also survived by his children, Jon (Janis) Stout, Marna (Shane) Costlow, Tom (Michele) Stout, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a brother, Steve (Penny) Stout, a sister, Sandy Hoylman, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Jamie Page.

Chuck worked in law enforcement his entire career, working as a police officer with the Bellefontaine Police Department for 24 years before retiring in 1998 and then working for the Logan County Sheriff's Office from 1999 to his retirement in 2016. He also belonged to the Mad River Lodge #161, Free & Accepted Masons, West Liberty.

Pastor Wayne Downing and Greg Collier will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Goshen Friends Church, 5527 Co. Rd. 153, Zanesfield, OH 43360. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main Street, Bellefontaine and again one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in West Liberty with honors provided by the Bellefontaine Police Department and the Logan County Sheriff Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to F.O.P. #60 Police Memorial Fund, c/o Citizens Federal Savings & Loan, 110 N. Main St., Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

