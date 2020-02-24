Charles Thomas Gates (1932 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Thomas Gates.
Service Information
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
642 South Main Street
Urbana, OH
43078
(937)-653-4227
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
642 South Main Street
Urbana, OH 43078
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
642 South Main Street
Urbana, OH 43078
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

URBANA - Charles Thomas Gates, 87, died at 2:10 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mercy Memorial Hospital in Urbana. He was born on August 9, 1932, in Champaign County, the son of James Harvey Gates and Margaret Mae (Irvin) Gettzendine. He attended Northside Church of God in Springfield, Ohio. Charles was a welder at Johnson's Manufacturing Co. for around 40 years. He is survived by his daughters, Louann (Gates) Wiley, Charlene Gates, Brenda (Gates) Kendall and his son-in-law, Jeff Kendall. He has 5 grandchildren, 1 deceased; 16 great-grandchildren, 1 deceased; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He had 6 sisters, Farrie, Edna, Evelyn, Anna, Gladys and Charlotte; 2 step-sisters, Katie and Stella, all deceased and also has several nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with services beginning at 1 p.m. Pastor Richard Keeran will be officiating. Charles will be laid to rest beside his father at Rosedale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.