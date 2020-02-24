URBANA - Charles Thomas Gates, 87, died at 2:10 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mercy Memorial Hospital in Urbana. He was born on August 9, 1932, in Champaign County, the son of James Harvey Gates and Margaret Mae (Irvin) Gettzendine. He attended Northside Church of God in Springfield, Ohio. Charles was a welder at Johnson's Manufacturing Co. for around 40 years. He is survived by his daughters, Louann (Gates) Wiley, Charlene Gates, Brenda (Gates) Kendall and his son-in-law, Jeff Kendall. He has 5 grandchildren, 1 deceased; 16 great-grandchildren, 1 deceased; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. He had 6 sisters, Farrie, Edna, Evelyn, Anna, Gladys and Charlotte; 2 step-sisters, Katie and Stella, all deceased and also has several nieces and nephews. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with services beginning at 1 p.m. Pastor Richard Keeran will be officiating. Charles will be laid to rest beside his father at Rosedale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.