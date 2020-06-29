KENTON - Graveside services for Charles Willis McConnell Jr., 88, of Mt. Victory will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Otterbein Cemetery with Rev. Phillip Compton officiating. The PRICE-MCELROY FUNERAL HOME in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

He died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. He was born on December 13, 1931 in St. Paris, Ohio to the late Charles W. McConnell Sr. and Laura (Huffman) McConnell. He married Ruth Schultz and they later divorced. He then married Michael Ann Witwer and they also later divorced. On October 11, 1986 he married Melinda Amstutz and she survives in Mt. Victory.

Also surviving are 2 sons, Dr. Jeffery (Janet Chumley) McConnell, Chris (Robin) McConnell, a daughter, Teresa Miller, 2 step-sons, Blake (Crystal) Radcliffe, Brent (Angie) Radcliffe, a brother, William "Bill" McConnell, grandchildren, Reed McConnell, Michael (Melissa) McConnell, Joe (Alyssa) McConnell, great-grandchildren, Elliott, Gabriel, Sunny and Linen McConnell.

He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Robert McConnell, Daniel Hunter McConnell, son-in-law, Mark Miller, a stepson, Ben Radcliffe.

Charles was a United States Navy Veteran, serving as a photographer from 1950 to 1954.

He worked 37 years at a Litho Lab for Merchants Industries in Bellefontaine until his retirement. He was a member of Rhinehart Church, Painter Creek Grange and the Masonic Lodge in LaRue.

Charles was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching any sport, especially if the Buckeyes were playing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Rhinehart Church or the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at prucefh.net.