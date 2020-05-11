MECHANICSBURG - Charley Esty, 78, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away in the Madison Senior Living Center. Charley was born October 28, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Lawrence and Elma (Hinkle) Esty. He is a member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union. He was a member of the Mechanicsburg Lodge #113 F. & A. M., the Aladdin Shriners, and The Valley of Columbus Scottish Rite. Charley retired from Navistar. Charley enjoyed fishing, boating, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his family. Charley is survived by his wife, Marcia Lee Esty; his daughters, Brenda Esty and Lisa Ann (Thomas) Bobovnyk; his grandchildren, Dominic, Thomas and Giovanni Bobovnyk and Brittney (Nick) Sands; his great-grandson, Brantley Sands; and sister-in-law, Pat (Dennis) Sagar. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Paul Esty. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in the SKILLMAN MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio with pastor Mike Grable officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg. Live stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 4:45 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter, 31 W. Whipp Road, Dayton, OH 45459. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from May 11 to May 12, 2020.