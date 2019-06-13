URBANA - Charlotte "June" Dallas, 91, of Urbana, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2019 at Vancrest of Urbana. She was born on April 6, 1928, the daughter of the late Pearl and Rena (Gorton) Johnson. June is survived by her children, Greg (Sally) Dallas, Sharon (Steve) Myers and Kathy (Larry) Thornburg; grandchildren, Adria (Joe) Benden, Heather (Jack) McKee, Matthew (Valerie) Thornburg and Mandy (Jacob Zelazny) Myers; great-grandchildren, Tobi and Oliver Thornburg, Harper and Jack McKee and Audrina Zelazny; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Robert Dallas; grandson, Joshua Dallas; brothers, Clair, Clyde, Donald, Harold and Marion; and sister, Mae Damewood. Upon graduating from Mechanicsburg H.S., June worked part time in the Clerk of Courts office and a loan company in Urbana. Later, she was a housewife while her children were young, then worked side by side with her husband putting silk screen designs on shirts and jackets for high schools and colleges. June was a longtime member of Bowlusville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting, gardening and taking care of her family. Her family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff and caregivers at Vancrest for the love and care they gave. Memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Mary Beth Cheeseman will be officiating. Inurnment will be held on Friday, June 21 at 9 a.m. at Oak Dale Cemetery. Contributions may be made in memory of June to the New Beginnings Church, 5065 Mechanicsburg Rd., Springfield, OH 45502. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com