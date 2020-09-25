1/1
URBANA - Chelsey R. Jordan, 26, of Urbana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. She was born on May 24, 1994 in Springfield, Ohio. Chelsey is survived by her children who were the lights of her life, Elaina Grace, Sophia Hope and Lakota Michael; her beloved parents, Timothy and Mary Jordan; siblings, Kenny (Stephanie) Essen, Brandi (Joe) Hamilton, Kristian (Shawna) Essen, Brooke (Bobby) Hess, Corey Jordan and Begench (Whitney) Amangeldiev; grandmother, Carla Lincoln; uncle, Jay Holycross; cousin, Kathy Thomas; and numerous other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Chelsey graduated from Graham High School where she loved being a cheerleader and was currently attending Hondros College to receive her nursing degree. Chelsey was employed by Champaign County as a first responder dispatcher. She was a strong fighter who, despite all of her pain and troubles with battling Crohns disease since the age of 10, stayed optimistic and never complained. Family time was always her favorite. She adored her babies and always put others first. There was never a cloudy day in Chelsey's life as she was the sunshine to everyone who knew her. Her faith and love for her Lord and Savior always kept her going and made her the bright and cheerful lady that everyone loved. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of her life will be on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Terre Haute Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walter & Lewis Funeral Home
642 South Main Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-4227
