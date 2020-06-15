Cheryl (Moody) Smith
URBANA - Cheryl (Moody) Smith, 46, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Cheryl was born November 5, 1973 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Harold and Inis (McNeely) Moody. Cheryl was employed as a Purchasing Agent for Benjamin Steel in Springfield. She was a 1992 graduate of Urbana High School. Cheryl enjoyed camping, being outside, cooking, but mostly spending time with family and friends. Cheryl is survived by her parents; her husband, Daniel Smith; her sons, Levi (Lane), Hunter, and Daniel "Trey" Smith; her sister, Christina Gaus; her brother, Tim Cacia; her granddaughters, Marlayna, Kaiha and Avalan; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Edgar (Carrie) Moody, Jerold (Pauline) Smith and Mary Overton. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Private funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Jim Baldwin officiating. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 9:45 a.m. Burial will follow at OakDale Cemetery, Urbana. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Vernon Funeral Home, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
