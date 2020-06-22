URBANA - Cheryl Lynn (Moody) Smith, 46, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Cheryl was born November 5, 1973 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Harold and Diane (McNeely) Moody. Cheryl was employed as a Purchasing Agent for Benjamin Steel in Springfield. She was a 1992 graduate of Urbana High School. Cheryl enjoyed camping, being outside, cooking, but mostly spending time with family and friends. Cheryl is survived by her parents; her husband, Daniel Smith; her sons, Levi (Lane), Hunter, and Daniel "Trey" Smith; her sister, Christina Gaus; her brother, Tim Caccia; her granddaughters, Marlayna, Kaiha and Avalan; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ercle (Goldie) McNeely, Edgar (Carrie) Moody and Jerold (Pauline) Smith. Services entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.