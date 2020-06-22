Cheryl (Moody) Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

URBANA - Cheryl Lynn (Moody) Smith, 46, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Cheryl was born November 5, 1973 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Harold and Diane (McNeely) Moody. Cheryl was employed as a Purchasing Agent for Benjamin Steel in Springfield. She was a 1992 graduate of Urbana High School. Cheryl enjoyed camping, being outside, cooking, but mostly spending time with family and friends. Cheryl is survived by her parents; her husband, Daniel Smith; her sons, Levi (Lane), Hunter, and Daniel "Trey" Smith; her sister, Christina Gaus; her brother, Tim Caccia; her granddaughters, Marlayna, Kaiha and Avalan; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ercle (Goldie) McNeely, Edgar (Carrie) Moody and Jerold (Pauline) Smith. Services entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved