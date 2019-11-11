MECHANICSBURG - Christina Renee "Chrissy" Brake, 46, of Mechanicsburg, went home to be with the Lord on November 8, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born October 8, 1973 in Columbus Ohio. Chrissy attended Mechanicsburg Church of God. She was a graduate of Lawnview Industries and continued working there. She enjoyed watching cartoons, especially Elmo. When she entered a room, she brought a glow to whoever was present.

Christina is survived by her mother, Toni T. Brake (Michael Mastin); her brother Roger (Cassie) Brake Jr; her sister, Rose (Dustin) Yates; her nieces and nephews Grayson and Peyton Brake, Dylan Cleary, Dean and Devin Yates; her aunts and uncles, Denise (Rick) Collier, Carolyn Judy Reed, Carolyn Veech, Larry "Deedle" (Peggy) Brake, Gleason "Bud" (Lorraine) Hackett, Sharon Brake and Wilma Santos; as well as many special cousins, including Ernest Meadows.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Brake Sr; her sister, Tracey Michelle Brake; and many other relatives.

Funeral services to celebrate Chrissy's life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg with Pastor Lisa Atchison officiating.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg.

