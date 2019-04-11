URBANA - Christine M. Venrick, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Villa of Springfield.

She was born on June 17, 1926 to the late Andrew and Eva (Mattox) McConnehay in Champaign County, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Christine is reunited in Heaven with the love of her life, Robert S. Bradford, who she married on August 25, 1948 and passed away on April 15, 1969. She also is preceded in death by her second husband, Marion Venrick, who passed in October 1996; beloved daughter, Pamela Sue Bradford in 2002; sister, Emma I. (Clarence) Copas as well as her niece, Debbie Davis.

Christine leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Sandra Jo (James) Kerns; grandsons, Matthew Robert (Christa) Kerns and Zachary Richard Kerns; and great-grandchildren, Delaney Elizabeth Kerns and Preston James Kerns. She is also survived by nieces Susie Copas and Patti (Michael) Carano; great-niece, Claire Catanzaro; and great-grandson, Jason Carano.

Christine retired from Midland Ross Corporation in 1989 and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Urbana. She was a die-hard Cincinnati Reds fan and was famous for her great tasting potato salad, which was requested for every potluck and luncheon she attended.

Christine will be laid to rest in Oak Dale Cemetery during a private ceremony at the convenience of the family.

The family is being served by WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, Urbana. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.