URBANA - Christine Stegner, 71, of Urbana, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Urbana Place.

She was born April 15, 1949 in Urbana, Ohio to the late Homer and Alma (Burton) George. Christine was a graduate of Urbana High School. She was a very active member of the Westville United Methodist Church where, prior to her failing health, she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was a part of the Women's Group. Christine was also a member of the Valley Garden Club.

Christine is survived by her sisters, Carol (Michael) Forhan, Shirlene (Herbert) Turner, Phyllis Jean (Paul) Engle; her brother, Kenneth George; as well as several nieces and nephews including special niece Jessica Horwath.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Virgil Joseph Stegner.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Del Bonner officiating. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.

Burial will follow in Nettlecreek Cemetery, Westville, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.