1/1
Christine Stegner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

URBANA - Christine Stegner, 71, of Urbana, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Urbana Place.

She was born April 15, 1949 in Urbana, Ohio to the late Homer and Alma (Burton) George. Christine was a graduate of Urbana High School. She was a very active member of the Westville United Methodist Church where, prior to her failing health, she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was a part of the Women's Group. Christine was also a member of the Valley Garden Club.

Christine is survived by her sisters, Carol (Michael) Forhan, Shirlene (Herbert) Turner, Phyllis Jean (Paul) Engle; her brother, Kenneth George; as well as several nieces and nephews including special niece Jessica Horwath.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Virgil Joseph Stegner.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the funeral home with Pastor Del Bonner officiating. Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.

Burial will follow in Nettlecreek Cemetery, Westville, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved