URBANA - Christopher "Chris" Holbrook, 46, of South Vienna, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019 in Mercy Health Urbana Hospital.

He was born February 6, 1973 in Urbana, Ohio.

Chris was a 1992 graduate of Graham High School. He then started his collegiate career with a full football scholarship at Bowling Green University; and in 1997, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in fine arts. Chris was currently employed as a journeyman mechanic with Navistar/TSC.

Chris was known as a person who couldn't sit still; he was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing, camping and just being outside. Not only did he enjoy playing football in his younger years, he was also a huge Denver Bronco Fan. Chris enjoyed racing and spending time at Shady Bowl and Eldora Speedway. He was a pit crew member of B.P.N. Racing. He also, enjoyed playing Call of Duty with his friends; He was known as Holby73 and his friends, Cryptfan, Skippy, Sixgunsound6, Budride and his son, Alex, Llama-badger. But most of all, he especially loved spending time with his children.

Christopher is survived by his children; Alex, Gwen, Paige, and Kyleigh Holbrook; his sister, Rebecca (Dennis) Colvin and her children, Austin (Courtney) Colvin and Ashley (Chance) Silcox; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends, including special friends, Richard Osborne, Bradley Pope, Jeremy Niswonger, Carrie Bates and Becca Holbrook.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth "Danny" and Sue (Ropp) Holbrook and brother, Douglas Holbrook.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 pm on Tuesday August 6, 2019 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

Funeral Services to Celebrate Chris's life will be held at 7:00 PM on Tuesday August 6, 2019 with Pastor Nathan Wilcoxon officiating in the funeral home.

