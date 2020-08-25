PETERSBURG, Ind. - Clara L. Bishop, 84, of Petersburg, Indiana, passed from this life Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Columbus, Indiana surrounded by her family.

Clara was born August 14, 1936, in North Hampton, Ohio, the daughter of Robert F. and Lillian Hart Bishop.

A 1954 graduate of Christiansburg-Jackson High School in Saint Paris, Ohio, Clara had been a secretary for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and later was a nursing home administrator in Petersburg.

She was dedicated to her faith and cared for her mother and continued to care for others. She enjoyed volunteering for the Salvation Army in Petersburg and was universally loved by her extended family.

1 Corinthians 13:13 - And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.

Surviving to cherish her memory is a niece, Kathryn (Michael) McCann of King, North Carolina; nephew, Howard (Susan) Bishop of Columbus, Indiana; sister-in-law, Betsy Bishop of Columbus, Indiana; four great-nieces and nephews; and several cousins.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Robert C. Bishop.

In keeping with the family's wishes, cremation took place. A private family graveside service and inurnment will be held at the Terre Haute Mad River Township Cemetery in Terre Haute, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana, 2626 East 17th Street, Columbus, Indiana 47201 or Pike County Public Library, 1008 Maple Street, Petersburg, Indiana 47567.

