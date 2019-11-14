WEST LIBERTY - Clarence J. Cunningham, 78, of Urbana passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in his residence. He was born July 23, 1941 in Bellefontaine, Ohio, the son of Clifford L. and Juanetta F. (Godwin) Cunningham. Clarence was retired from CMT Machining and was a veteran of the US Army. Clarence loved fishing and casinos. Survivors include his son Charles J. (Kathy) Cunningham; daughter Deborah Rea Cunningham (fiancé Paul); nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Victoria, three brothers, Ronnie Wolford, Jr., Clifford and Gene Cunningham. Memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in the care of JENNINGS FARLEY & SEELEY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.