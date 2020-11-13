ST. PARIS - Clarence O. Bodey, age 84, of Urbana, OH passed away on November 12, 2020 in Urbana Place surrounded by his family. He was born on March 13, 1936 in Urbana, Ohio to the late Leona and Margaret (Waldren) Bodey. Clarence married Barbara Geuy on June 1, 1956 and she survives. Together they raised three children, Jeff (Elaine) Bodey of Urbana, Randy (Teresa Harsh) Bodey of St. Paris and Tina Underwood of Urbana. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and sister-in-law Pam Bodey also survive him. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Pauline Bodey, Louise Jernigan, Patricia Brown, brother Robert Bodey and infant brother Dicky.

Clarence was a 1955 graduate of Urbana High School and retired as a maintenance supervisor at Mercy Hospital in 1990. He attended Urbana Church of God. Clarence loved all sports. When he was younger he was a softball pitcher. He enjoyed coaching boys little league and watching the Cleveland Browns. Woodworking and hunting were some of his favorite hobbies. He never knew a stranger and loved to make people laugh. He especially enjoyed his two special grandsons, Nathan and Luke. Clarence was a member of the CB Club. The family would like to express a special thank you to the Urbana Place and Day City Hospice.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in Rosedale Cemetery, N. St. Rt. 235, St. Paris, Ohio with Pastor David Gammello of the Urbana Church of God presiding. ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, St. Paris, Ohio is serving the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice.