DEGRAFF - Clinton E. Zirkle, 56, of Urbana, passed away at 4:17 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Mercy Memorial Hospital in Urbana, Ohio. He was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on December 17, 1962 to the late Earl Eugene and Grace Irene (Allen) Zirkle.

Clint is survived by his girlfriend, Cherie Johnson; four children, Deena, Tye (Tiffany), Erica, and Clayton; 11 grandchildren, Kristian, Austin, Alexis, Zoie, Lailoni, Matthew, Destiny, James, Noah, Levi, and Dorothy; three sisters, Bobbie, Mary, and Lori; a brother, Kenny; and best friends, Everett Huffman, Rodney Dennin, and Pete Adams. In addition to his parents, Clint was also preceded in death by two sisters, Connie and Jeannie; and two brothers, Eddie and Jeff.

Clint had worked as a truck driver for Imperial Express and loved to ride his motorcycle.

The family will receive friends noon-2 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes Street in DeGraff, where Pastor Bobbie Allen will officiate a funeral service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Cemetery in West Liberty, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Clint's memory, to a .

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com