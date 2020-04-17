BELLEFONTAINE - Clinton William Morris, 82, of Bellefontaine, OH passed away at 9:40 a.m. on April 9, 2020 at Ocala Regional Hospital, Ocala, FL. He was born at home in Toledo, OH on September 6, 1937 to the late Merle Donald and Beryl Lou (Sammis) Morris. He graduated from Bedford, MI High School in 1955 where he played football and baseball and the trumpet in marching band and a trio who played for church and local events. He raised his children in Bellefontaine with his late wife Jayne Ann (Stout) Morris (2001). They owned C & J Laundry's. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bellefontaine for 60 years.

He is survived by his brother Gary Dean Morris (Vikki), his sister Cheryl Lou (Morris) Meinhart (Gary), his children Mary Ann (Morris) Hartzler (Duane), Beti (Morris) Hankel (Larry), Richard Morris (Noy), Joyce (Morris) Brown (Dick), Clinton (Bill) William Morris Jr. (Petra), Randolph (Randy) Russel Morris (Miki) and all their families.

On August 10, 2002, he married his loving wife Leila (Line) Jenkins and she survives along with three children, Teresa (Jenkins) Yoakum (Stephen), Kathy (Jenkins) Allison (Kevin), and Steven Jenkins (Karla) and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Larry Line (Dianne) and their families.

He is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren with one on the way and nieces, nephews, cousins and more.

In addition to his parents and former wife, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, in-laws and many dear friends he met throughout his life.

Clint was a Christian, a man of great integrity, a gentle caring soul, and the most kindhearted man you would ever want to know. He loved life, family and all the friends and strangers he met along the way. Over the years he was involved in the Jaycees, Masonic Lodge, Elks, Civil Air Patrol, Volunteer Fire Department, City Council and Safety Town. He volunteered his time serving meals to help others at holidays and other times, working charity events for various cancer groups, at golf tournaments and so much more. He played men's softball in his early years and then began playing golf in the early 70's and it became the game he loved the most. He played golf year round either in Ohio or at their Florida home in the winter. Clint was a member of the Bellefontaine and Urbana Country Clubs for many years. He won several awards over the years playing golf. He enjoyed spending time with family and especially the grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren attending their many events at school and sports.

He served on many boards and committees over the years. One of his most honored accomplishments was that he was nominated and won a national award for "Outstanding Young Man in America" in the late 60's. His name was published in a national book along with the other inductees that year.

He is with the Lord in Heaven now. May he rest in everlasting peace. He was so loved by us all.

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother deserves a beautiful tribute. However, we appreciate in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a service may not be in your best health interest.

The family will have a private visitation and graveside service in Clint's honor. Burial will be in the Highland Memorial Cemetery, West Liberty.

Memorial contributions may be made to The First United Methodist Church of Bellefontaine, 201 North Main St., Bellefontaine, OH 43311.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.