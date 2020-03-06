URBANA - Clyde L. Slone, age 80, of Urbana passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 22, 1939 in Sip, Kentucky, the son of Pina (Peters) and Roy Slone. Clyde was a truck driver with Dingledine Trucking and Bryce Hill for many years. His love for racing took him to Marion Brooks, selling Hoosier Tires at the local and state race tracks. Clyde loved to fish with his boys and friends. "Load up the truck boys, we going fishing!" He was married to Anita Slone for 47 years and she survives him, as well as children Tony (Paula) Slone, Tim Slone, Susie Romasa, Kelly (Dennis) Sanchez and Kevin Slone (deceased). Clyde's siblings include Wilma Smith, Vernon (Joyce) Slone, Eddie Slone (deceased), Ann Elliott (deceased) and Sharon Randall (deceased). He had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at WALTER & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. until his service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com