MECHANICSBURG - Connor Joseph Gregg, 10, of Mechanicsburg, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family.

He was born October 20, 2008 to Nina Gregg and Jeff Gregg. Connor inspired so many with his strength, as he fought his battle with Muscular Dystrophy. He was loved by tons and was famous in his own words. Connor loved SYFY movies like Sharknado, Stranger Things, Sonic the Hedge Hog, Mario Brothers, and Harry Potter. He also enjoyed reading fan fiction Dinosaurs and making animation for YouTube. He was an avid Miami Dolphins and Ohio State football fan. Connor's favorite color was yellow because it was a happy color.

He is survived by his parents; his brothers J.J. Gregg, Cory Gregg, Dylan Reimer; his sister Nikki Gregg; Bonus mom Shawna; his nephew Sebastian; His dog Muffin; his aunt Nicole; His GG Connie; many many Imaginary friends; along with several aunts and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his grandpa Eskel Collier (Den); grandpa Ronald Joseph Jaynor; and uncle John Collier.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21 in the SKILLMAN MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME.

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 21 in the funeral home with Pastor Chris Livingston officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Connor's memory to , 1900 Polaris Parkway, Suite 450, Columbus, Ohio 43240

