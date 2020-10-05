1/1
Corolia G. Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Corolia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

URBANA - Corolia G. Hill, 87, of Urbana, went home to be with Lord, Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Urbana Health and Rehab Center.

She was born April 28, 1933 in Crewe, Virginia, the daughter of the late Clara M. (Folke) and Josh Griffin. Corolia retired after many years of service from Drackett. She is survived by her daughters, Karen A. Givens, Sharon B. Hill and Sondra Kay Hill; sons, Wendell (Sara) Hill, Timothy (Jacqueline) Hill and Ronald (Dr. Seika Hashimoto-Hill) Hill; grandchildren, Che-Ron (Dionte), Rashaun (Andreas), Shianne, Joshua, Brittany, Kellen, Jordan, Cain, Millea, Stephanie (David) and Wesley; her great-grandchildren, Jaylin, Taelor, Adam, Deante, Kayden, Noble, McKenna, Hadley, Ainsley, Roman, Amari and Keyon; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family, Maryann Howell, Teresa Pettis, Kendall Whetsel, Eleanor Whetsel and Tasha.

Corolia is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lloyd "Wendell" Hill, her grandsons, Ronald Lloyd Hill and Jordan DeArmond, as well as numerous brothers and sisters.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana with Pastors, Rev. Carl Vactor and Rev. John Thomas. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Oak Dale Cemetery Urbana, Ohio. Serving as pall bearers will be her sons, Wendell Hill, Timothy Hill & Ronald Hill, Steven A. Hill, Joshua Hill O'Brien and Mike Portis; honorary pall bearers, Lonnie Givens, Randall Calloway, Dionte Mattison, Eric DeArmond, Andreas James and Kendall Whetsel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved