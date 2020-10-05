URBANA - Corolia G. Hill, 87, of Urbana, went home to be with Lord, Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Urbana Health and Rehab Center.

She was born April 28, 1933 in Crewe, Virginia, the daughter of the late Clara M. (Folke) and Josh Griffin. Corolia retired after many years of service from Drackett. She is survived by her daughters, Karen A. Givens, Sharon B. Hill and Sondra Kay Hill; sons, Wendell (Sara) Hill, Timothy (Jacqueline) Hill and Ronald (Dr. Seika Hashimoto-Hill) Hill; grandchildren, Che-Ron (Dionte), Rashaun (Andreas), Shianne, Joshua, Brittany, Kellen, Jordan, Cain, Millea, Stephanie (David) and Wesley; her great-grandchildren, Jaylin, Taelor, Adam, Deante, Kayden, Noble, McKenna, Hadley, Ainsley, Roman, Amari and Keyon; as well as several nieces, nephews and extended family, Maryann Howell, Teresa Pettis, Kendall Whetsel, Eleanor Whetsel and Tasha.

Corolia is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Lloyd "Wendell" Hill, her grandsons, Ronald Lloyd Hill and Jordan DeArmond, as well as numerous brothers and sisters.

Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana with Pastors, Rev. Carl Vactor and Rev. John Thomas. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Oak Dale Cemetery Urbana, Ohio. Serving as pall bearers will be her sons, Wendell Hill, Timothy Hill & Ronald Hill, Steven A. Hill, Joshua Hill O'Brien and Mike Portis; honorary pall bearers, Lonnie Givens, Randall Calloway, Dionte Mattison, Eric DeArmond, Andreas James and Kendall Whetsel.