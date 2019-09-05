URBANA - Courtney Shawn Lucas was born on July 3, 1989 and went home to glory on August 27, 2019. He was raised in Urbana, Ohio by his parents, Kenneth Lucas (deceased) and Beverly (Crosswhite) Lucas (deceased), along with his brothers and sisters. Shawn attended Urbana Ohio School and went to Le Cordon Bleu Institute of Culinary Arts in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Shawn loved to cook. He was a Chef at Ruth Chris, in Pittsburgh and lived in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania. Shawn was a member of St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Urbana, Ohio. Shawn was fun to be around and loved laughter. Shawn was active with the Church School, the Usher Board, and sung in the choir. Shawn leaves to carry on his memories sisters: Laura Jean Lucas, Kendall Lucas, Lisa Lucas Bacon, Aja Bean, Lauren Lucas, Brittany Lucas, Lucia Lucas and Leslie Lucas (deceased). His brothers, Donnell Lucas, Brandon Lucas and Shane Favours. He also leaves behind his Aunt Bonnie (Crosswhite) Bean, his best friend Clark Ladd and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 3pm-5pm at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 316 E. Market Street, Urbana, Ohio.