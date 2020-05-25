Craig K. "PaPa" Hoffman
URBANA — On Friday, May 22, 2020, Craig K. Hoffman, better known as "PaPa," lost his courageous 18-month battle with leukemia. He would have turned 70 in July. Craig was born in Summerville, NJ to Christie and Cora Hoffman. He eventually moved to Ohio with his brother for a piece of farmland in Mingo. Craig was a born a farmer and farmed until he could no longer. He always found the strength, determination, or mostly stubbornness, to get on his John Deere tractor or the "Go-Go." Craig was the type of guy who never met a stranger, but you were sure to hear about it if he didn't approve of something that you did. He also didn't think twice about embarrassing someone, in particular, his wife Linda. Craig is survived by his wife Linda "Lin," a stepdaughter Amanda (Jon) Nutt, his grandchildren Justin, Jordan "Starvation," Peyton (Tyler), Lynnen "Squealer" and Wyatt. He also leaves behind many other close family members and friends of the community. Craig requested no services. Please keep him in memory by continuing to tell the crazy stories that he created or was a part of. Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

