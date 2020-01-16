URBANA - Cullen Andrew Minnifield, 27, of Urbana passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in his home.

He was born September 8, 1992 in Bellefontaine, Ohio and he attended Urbana High School. He enjoyed listening to music, watching movies with his daughter and spending time with his friends.

He is survived by his parents, Demetrice Minnifield and Brenda Adams-Minnifield; daughter, Aniya Qae Minnifield and her mother Shelby McCullough; grandmother, Martha McCray; siblings, Chelsea Alisa Minnifield (Austin Alford) and Demetrice Poole; nieces and nephews Syncear Poole, Tru Poole, and Demetrice Poole Jr.; aunt, Lisa Adams; uncles, Nolan Adams, and Greg Minnifield; cousins, Gwen Adams-Cohn (Ryan Cohn), Tony (Corie) Locke, Brendyn Eckstein, and Emerson Locke; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends, including special friends, Mehrisa, Troy, Nathaniel, Aaron, Dylan, Devonte "Tay" and Brian.

Cullen is preceded in death by his son, Quinton Minnifield; niece, Lillian Minnifield; grandparents, Nolan and Shirlene Adams and Gabel McCray; uncles, Brian Adams and Billy McCray.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio; funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.

