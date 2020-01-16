Cullen Andrew Minnifield

Service Information
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH
43078
(937)-653-8888
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
View Map
Obituary
URBANA - Cullen Andrew Minnifield, 27, of Urbana passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in his home.

He was born September 8, 1992 in Bellefontaine, Ohio and he attended Urbana High School. He enjoyed listening to music, watching movies with his daughter and spending time with his friends.

He is survived by his parents, Demetrice Minnifield and Brenda Adams-Minnifield; daughter, Aniya Qae Minnifield and her mother Shelby McCullough; grandmother, Martha McCray; siblings, Chelsea Alisa Minnifield (Austin Alford) and Demetrice Poole; nieces and nephews Syncear Poole, Tru Poole, and Demetrice Poole Jr.; aunt, Lisa Adams; uncles, Nolan Adams, and Greg Minnifield; cousins, Gwen Adams-Cohn (Ryan Cohn), Tony (Corie) Locke, Brendyn Eckstein, and Emerson Locke; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends, including special friends, Mehrisa, Troy, Nathaniel, Aaron, Dylan, Devonte "Tay" and Brian.

Cullen is preceded in death by his son, Quinton Minnifield; niece, Lillian Minnifield; grandparents, Nolan and Shirlene Adams and Gabel McCray; uncles, Brian Adams and Billy McCray.

A gathering of family and friends will be held 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio; funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.vernonfh.com
Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
