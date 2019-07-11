URBANA - Cynthia E. Craig Parshall, age 81, passed away in Belle Springs Nursing and Rehab of Bellefontaine, Ohio, July 9, 2019. Cynthia was born November 3, 1937 to Ethel Doris, née Jenkins, Craig and William Clay Craig in a small double house on Miami Street in Urbana, Ohio.

Cynthia held several positions throughout her working career. During her lifetime she worked at the Nau Grain Company, the Ohio Student Aid Commission, the Ohio Department of Health, and the Alexander Spencer Kremer CPA firm. For many years she worked two jobs and loved to work and serve customers.

Cynthia was a dedicated community volunteer and was actively involved with the Urbana High School Reunion Committee and participated in the 50's decade reunions over the years. Cynthia was also a member of the DAR.

Throughout her life, caring for and loving animals always played an important part of her life. Her love of animals led her to serve as a 4-H horse and dog club advisor for many years. Her passion for animals and living was instilled in her through the Craig family and led her to always support and never miss the Champaign County Fair.

Cynthia is survived by many she dearly loved. She was often heard remarking how proud she was of her son, Clark E. Brinnon and her grandchildren, Clark Evan Brinnon, II and Camille Anderson Brinnon. Also, her beloved husband Marvin L. Parshall still survives her.

Also surviving are nephews, Toby Craig of Enon and Jeffrey Craig of Urbana, her niece Stacy Brown, cousins Elizabeth Alty and her family, daughter, Ann Alty Schaub, her husband, Greg and their children Patrick Schaub and Erin Easley of Alpharetta, GA; Mark Alty and his wife, Cathy and their children Samantha of Virginia, Tom of Michigan and Dan and his wife, also of Michigan.

Cynthia's extended family included her step-daughter Candi and David Crego of Myrtle Beach. Candi, her husband David and their daughters Holli Crego Brown and Kaci Crego tirelessly supported Cynthia whenever she needed help or care. Cynthia and Marvin were always grateful and sincerely appreciated all their support.

Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and Clay Craig, her brother Marion, her sister Charlotte Brown, and her nephew Ray L. Brown III.

There will be a private interment for the family with no visitation or service for the burial at Oak Dale Cemetery in Urbana.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any contributions be made to the church of your choice.

The family is being served by VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.