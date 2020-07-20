TROY - Dale A. Kennedy, age 65, of Troy, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 23, 1955 in Piqua to Floyd Alvin "Bill Wilson" and Wanda Purk Kennedy. On November 27, 1981, Dale married Florence Adams, and she survives.

Dale is also survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Holly (Jerry) McKellop of Urbana; two sons and daughter-in-law, Dale Kennedy, Jr. of St. Paris, Leigh (Stacy) Riley of Christiansburg; two brothers and sister-in-law, Dennis Kennedy of London, Darin (Tammy) Kennedy of Troy; two sisters and brother-in-law, Carolyn Sue Adams of Piqua, Darlene (Brooks) Carver of Sidney; fourteen grandchildren, Payton, Dakota, Landon, and Addisynn McKellop, Colton and D.A. Skyler Kennedy, Jennifer (Devan) Sloat, Johnny Bailey, Joshua, Jenna, and Jason, Jr. Riley, Thomas and William Riley, and Bryce Cardinal-Hamm; and three great-grandchildren.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jason Riley; and one brother, Douglas Kennedy.

A 1974 graduate of Graham High School, Dale was the retired owner of Kennedy Repair Service of Troy. He was affiliated with the West Liberty First Church of God.

Dale's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, with Pastor Nate Wilcoxon officiating. Burial will follow at the Upper Honey Creek Cemetery in Christiansburg. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22.

Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 1313 West Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH 45409.

Arrangements are entrusted to FISHER-CHENEY FUNERAL HOME, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.