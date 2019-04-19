Obituary Print Dale Lee Scott (1947 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

ST. PARIS - Dale Lee Scott, age 71, of Springfield, OH passed away peacefully in his home at 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born on July 7, 1947 in Piqua, Dale was a son of the late Emerson and Ruth Mae (Walborn) Scott. He married Jody Neff on December 17, 1994 and she survives. Dale is survived by three children: Dana (Neil) Beckner of Springfield, Carol (Ralph) Foster and Becky (Jim) Newport all of St. Paris. He was a loving grandfather to seven grandchildren: LaKeshia (Josh) Woods of Springfield, OH, Bernard (Sarah) Black of Urbana, Rachel and Regan Foster and Nicholas, Daniel, and Josiah Newport, all of St. Paris, and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Donald Scott of St. Paris, OH, sister-in-law, Lisa Neff of North Hampton, brothers-in-law, Tony (Belle) Neff of New Carlisle, OH, Roger (Susan) Neff of Springfield, Maynard Hite of St. Paris, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Jack and Roberta Neff, a sister, Sandra Hite, a sister-in-law, Linda Scott, and a nephew, Travis Neff. Dale was a 1965 graduate of Graham High School. He served his country from March 1, 1968 until December 12, 1969 in the U.S. Army and received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medals. Dale made his living as a farmer and entrepreneur. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio 43072 with Reverend Dale Schaefer of the Covenant Lutheran Church presiding. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, St. Paris, OH. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial donations in memory of Dale may be made to Honor Flight Network, https://www.honorflight.org/donate-now/, Hospice of Miami Valley, 1948 N. Limestone Street, Springfield, Ohio 45503, and The Battle Buddy Foundation, 8859 Cincinnati Dayton Road #202, West Chester Township, Ohio 45069. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com

Funeral Home Atkins-Shively Funeral Home

216 South Springfield Street

St Paris , OH 43072

(937) 663-4193 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019

