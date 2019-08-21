WEST LIBERTY - Dale N. Wheeler, 67, of West Liberty passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, at his residence, after having battled with lung and liver cancer. He received complete healing when the Lord took him home.

Dale was born June 13, 1952 in Northeast, PA to Norman and Jean (Pierce) Wheeler. On November 4, 1995 in Urbana, OH he married Marie A. Jones.

Dale was an energetic, passionate and strong Christian man who had a servant's heart. Dale and Marie sponsored three children in Haiti, a part of their lives together that was very special to them. He was talented athletically and known to many in the community as an avid golfer. Dale was very competitive at cards (including bridge) and table games. He also enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren, and joked with those he loved.

He is survived by his father, Norman Wheeler; wife, Marie A. Jones-Wheeler; children, Kelly (Gary) Oakley, Dustin Wheeler, Nick Wheeler; grandchildren, Hunter, Sydney, Allison, Izabel, Lydia, Leland and Noah; siblings, Sharon (Gene) Hamilton, Dennis (Deb) Wheeler and Marie (Greg) Mielke; many nieces and nephews; several cousins; brother-in-law, Phil (Angie) Jones.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Jean (Pierce) Wheeler.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grace Chapel Church in West Liberty. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County , c/o Mary Rutan Foundation, 205 Palmer Ave., Bellefontaine, OH 43311 or Compassion International, www.compassion.com/dalewheeler.

