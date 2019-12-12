ST. PARIS - Dale R. Halterman, age 87, of Saint Paris, OH passed away at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Born on April 29, 1932 in St. Paris, Ohio, Dale was the only child of Millard and Helen (Strayer) Halterman. He married Nancy L. Atha on July 24, 1960 and she survives. He is also survived by two children and their spouses, Brenda and Rev. Dr. Thomas Shaw of Tacoma, WA and Dr. Richard and Elena Halterman of Boulder, CO, and three grandchildren, Hope Shaw of Tacoma, WA, and Siena and Luca Halterman of Boulder, CO.

Dale was a 1950 graduate of Concord High School. He was a member of the Urbana Church of the Nazarene, and a lifelong farmer.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the ATKINS-SHIVELY FUNERAL HOME, 216 S. Springfield Street, Saint Paris, Ohio. Private funeral services and burial in Spring Grove Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to WEEC Christian Radio Station, 1205 Whitefield Circle, Xenia, Ohio 45385. Condolences to the family may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com