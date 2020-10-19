URBANA - Daniel Christian Oelker, 82, passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, October 3, 2020. He was born on March 26, 1938 in Champaign County to the late Frank and Mildred (McCollough) and grew up on the family farm. He was a 1956 graduate of Salem High school in Kingscreek, Ohio. Dan was a veteran of the United States Army and served with the 508th Military Police Battalion as an MP. He was stationed in Munich, Germany. Upon discharge from the Army he served as a Deputy Sheriff of Champaign County and also worked at Russell TV in Urbana for many years. Dan enjoyed many pursuits and hobbies in his life. An avid reader, he had a wealth of knowledge of vintage trains, tractors, old cars, firearms, and WWII, especially warbirds. He considered riding the Norfolk and Western's model 611 train and flying on the B-25 Mitchell "Champaign Gal" highlights in his life. A farmer at heart, he loved taking his restored 1939 Farmall model M yearly to the West Liberty Labor Day festival with his son Jeff and family. He and Jeff restored tractors and Dan loved to hear the engine "talking" while he belted up to the Sawmill or separator. Dan always enjoyed talking to old friends at the festival. Dan enjoyed shooting sports and competed in the NRA National Pistol Match at Camp Perry, Ohio for over fifty consecutive years. An exceptional marksman, Dan won the Buckeye State Sheriff's match in 1968, while a Deputy. He was awarded the Civilian Distinguished Pistol Shot badge in 1970. He maintained a private gun range on the farm and enjoyed passing on his hobby of shooting sports and firearms safety to many friends and family over the years. Dan was a lifetime NRA Pistol instructor and past president of the Champaign County Sportsman's Club. Dan will be greatly missed by his shooting buddies and friends at pistol matches and on the range. He didn't know a stranger. Dan is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Elaine Oelker. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Trimble McCoy (Chris) and son Jeffery Daniel Oelker (Heather). He is also survived by step daughters Heidi Hill (Chuck) and Heather Moore (Gary), and step son John Salyers (Joanna). Dan is survived by his loving girlfriend of 15 years, Rhonda Brannigan. Dan is survived by his sisters Linda Holland (Jack), Sharon Rosentreter (Orville), Sue Rodriguez (Cliff) and brother Ernie Oelker (Anita Powell). Dan had many grandchildren who loved him including Jessie Waldvogel (Scott), Anna Rust (David), Eli Trimble, Charlie Oelker, Nathan and Oliver Hamilton, Austin Rayle, Robert Salyers, Allsion Salyers, Chris Hill, Tyler Hill, Daniel Hill, Gabriel, Joseph, Ciara, Caleb, and Angel Moore. He has several great grandchildren and another great grandchild on the way. He has many nieces and nephews that he was very close to and has many close friends that were considered family. The family wants to extend a special thanks to Dr. K. Ahern and nurse Rhonda and the staff of Hospice of Dayton. Also, a special thanks to the staff at Mercy Urbana and the ER physicians who always gave him compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to the Champaign Aviation Museum at 1652 N. Main Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078 to help restore the airplanes or to the West Liberty Lions Club Park at Clerk at the Town Hall, 201 North Detroit Street, West Liberty, Ohio 43357 to repair the sawmill. Please include a comment with the donation to indicate what it is to be applied for. Both were close to his heart. We will miss your beautiful blue eyes and big farmer hands. We will miss your homegrown sweet corn, Halloween hayrides, family bonfires, endless tractor rides, and your incredible hugs. We will miss your sense of humor and wisdom. You were the patriarch of our family, brother, Daniel "C" Polecat, Grandpa, friend, "Chief" and Dad. We love you so much. A very special thanks to our Mom Madgelyn "Kathy" Hawk and Terry who have cared for Dad 24 hours a day for this past year through his illness. You kept Dad at home and your love and caregiving is invaluable to us. From the bottom of our hearts we thank you. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Jeff's farm, 2355 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana, Ohio at 1 p.m. Please bring a dish and a chair. We will have tractor rides and a bonfire, and a military tribute. Please bring photographs and memories to share. We will maintain social distancing. Arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME in Urbana. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at http://www.vernonfh.com.