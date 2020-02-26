URBANA - Daniel Flynn, 69, of Kennard, Ohio passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 in his residence. Dan was born June 10, 1950 in Urbana, Ohio, the son of the late Harold and Opal (Smith) Flynn. He formerly was employed by Desond Stephens. He enjoyed tractor shows, farm equipment. He loved John Deere tractors and John Deere gators. He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Rayburn) Flynn; his daughter, Danielle Flynn; his sons, Michael and Joseph Flynn; his grandchild, Paislee Flynn; his brother, John Flynn.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Frank Flynn; his sister, Janet Woodruff. A gathering of family and friends will be held 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Mt. Carmel Friends Church. Funeral services will be held at noon at the church with Pastor Jereme Proudman officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Cable, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Vernon Funeral Home, 235 Miami Street, Urbana, Ohio 43078.

