SPRINGFIELD — Daniel (Dan) Lynn Hasting, 54, passed away as the result of an automobile accident on June 30, 2018.

Dan was born on April 24, 1964 to parents Dale and Sandra Hasting in Springfield, Ohio and grew up on his family's farm in New Carlisle, Ohio.

Dan's love of the land and farming continued into adulthood and he established his own farming operation in the mid-eighties. Dan was also employed by Honda of America Manufacturing from 1984 until his death, where he took great pride in his work and loved his Honda family.

He married his high school sweetheart, Libbee (Maxson) on April 20, 1985, and together they built their farm where they raised two wonderful children, Kate and Josh. Dan was adored by his family and friends and was a devoted son, grandson, husband, father, and would-be grandfather. He was steadfast and joyful in his Christian faith and was often the "hands and feet of Jesus"—helping anyone he could.

Dan was smart, kind, generous, funny, loyal, hard-working, and could engineer or fix nearly anything. He was never without his tool boxes, Chapstick, or a smile. Dan loved his family, Hondas, John Deere, trucks, four-wheelers, repairing and restoring tractors, backhoeing, beach vacations, sunsets, and rides on the Gator with his trusty farm dog Ocho.

Dan is survived by his wife of 33 years, Libbee; children Kate Hasting of Nashville, TN; and Josh (Megan and soon-to-be granddaughter Eliana) Hasting of Columbus, OH; his mother Sandra Hasting of New Carlisle, OH; two brothers, Doug (Deirdre, Anderson and Alexa) Hasting of Plain City, OH; Dave (Tammy, Justin and Wade) Hasting of New Carlisle, OH; cousin-but more like a sister-Heidi (Lee) Rudibaugh; cousin-but more like a brother-Kent (Marsha, Heather) Woolery; brothers and sisters-in-law Tim (Kim, Garrett, Ashley, and Brent) Maxson; Clark (Jennifer, Alex, Brittany, Ellen, and Tim) Snyder; dear friends Frank and Ronda Reynolds; and many other special friends and family.

Shortly after Dan's death, his father Dale passed away and they are rejoicing together in Heaven. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Harry and Lois Hasting; and maternal grandparents Paul and Helen Woolery.

A celebration of Dan's life will be held at First Christian Church (3638 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield, OH) on Friday, April 19, 2019. Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A praise service will begin at 7:00 p.m. where those who wish to share their memories of Dan will be welcomed. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Dan Hasting Memorial Agricultural Scholarship Fund, established at Dan's Alma Mater, Northwestern High School. Checks can be made out to Clark Snyder, 340 Springfield St., Dayton, OH 45403. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.