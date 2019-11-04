EATON - Daniel J. "Danny" Lefeld, age 65, of Lewisburg, OH passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born August 12, 1954 in Dayton, OH to the late Glen R. and Joanne (Harlan) Lefeld. He graduated from Carroll High School. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Anita Lefeld; and sister Jane Lefeld. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Kay Lefeld of Lewisburg; children, Tony Lefeld of Lewisburg, Mark Lefeld of Lewisburg, Sean (Corrine) Lefeld of Eaton and Danielle (Charles) Bilby of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Nathan, Natalie, Nicole, Braden, Maya and Warren Lefeld, and Jocelynn and Lylah Bilby; brothers Charles (Esther) Lefeld of Verona and Mike (Donna) Lefeld of Kettering; sister Sue (John) Savage of Rochester Hills, MI; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 511 North Commerce St., Lewisburg, OH. GIRTON SCHMIDT & BOUCHER GARD FUNERAL HOME, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.