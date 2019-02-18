Obituary Print Daniel Jerome (Jerry) Haley | Visit Guest Book

URBANA - Daniel Jerome (Jerry) Haley of Haines City, FL passed away Dec. 13, 2018 after a brief illness. He was born Jan. 15, 1943 in Salamanca, NY and was the son of John (Jack) Haley and Bertha Rockwell Haley. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol Shindledecker Haley, two sons, Christopher (Rebecca) Chamberlain of Pleasant Hill OH, Lee (Heather) Chamberlain of Urbana OH, three daughters, Tamara (Mike) Thompson of Bluffton SC, Karen (Richard) Bell of Pittsburgh, PA, and Kim McNerney of Perrysburg, OH. He was the grandfather of ten granddaughters and one grandson. He is survived by his sisters Diane (Butsy) DeBoy, Kathleen Haley, both of Ocala FL and two brothers, Raymond (Mary) Haley and John Haley Jr., three step-brothers, Jeffrey (Diana) Haley of Killbuck NY, Jay (Linda) Haley of Fredericksburg, VA and James (Ginger) Haley of Little Valley, NY. Jerry worked at Fancher Furniture and the Erie Lackawanna Railroad. He later attended IBM school and worked in Information Systems as the director for several medical institutions including The Olean Medical Group, Chickasawba Hospital in Blytheville, AR, Midland Medical Center in Midland, MI, and Mercy Medical Center in Springfield, OH prior to moving to Florida. After retiring, he drove tour buses for four years for Mears Transportation Company and most recently worked for the Orlando Convention Center in traffic and security. He was active in sports most of his life, including wrestling and baseball, and his passion was golf. He got his first hole-in-one only months before he fell ill. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Lake Alfred, FL, where he enjoyed working in the food pantry and on the security team. There will be a celebration of his life by Rev. James VanZile at Faith Fellowship Church, 236 Bloomfield Ave., Urbana, OH 43078 on February 23 at 11 a.m. for visitation with the service at noon. Lunch will be directly following. Please join us as we honor this wonderful man's life. Local arrangements are entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana.

Funeral Home Vernon Family Funeral Homes

235 Miami Street

Urbana , OH 43078

Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019

