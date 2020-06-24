Daniel Richard Maurice
WEST LIBERTY - Daniel Richard Maurice, 37, of West Liberty passed away suddenly Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Columbus.

Daniel was born October 12, 1982 in Springfield, OH to Jeffrey L. Maurice and Ruth Darlene Boyer.

Dan enjoyed playing soccer, baseball, football and wrestling in his youth. He continued his love for sports by playing football and wrestling at West Liberty-Salem High School where he graduated from in 2002. Dan also attended the Ohio Hi-Point Career Center for masonry his junior and senior years of high school. Dan's passion for wrestling led him to coaching the Urbana and West Liberty youth wrestling programs. He became an official for the Mad River Wrestling Officials Association, OHWAY and NUWAY wrestling referee organizations for over 15 years. Dan was involved in 4-H showing goats, hogs and rabbits at the Champaign County Fair. He enjoyed for many years working the front gate at the Champaign County Fair. Dan worked various jobs over the years and currently worked at Bud's Masonry. He was an avid Ohio State and Tampa Bay football fan. Dan loved his family, especially his children. He showed his love to them by being involved in and attending all of his children's sporting and 4-H events. Dan was a loving father, brother, uncle, son and friend. He never knew a stranger. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Daniel is survived by his children, Ian Maurice, Dillan Maurice and Morgan Maurice; wife, Megan F. Maurice; mother, Darlene (Mick) Boyer; father, Jeff (Linda) Maurice; siblings, Wendy (Travis) Brewer, Jen (Jerad) Ranly, Jeremiah Maurice, Ben Curts and Max Curts; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; two great-nieces.

Daniel is preceded in death by his loving grandparents, Rodney and Maxine Harrison and Cecil and Betty Maurice.

A Celebration of Life will take place Friday, June 26, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Grace Chapel, 500 Linden St., West Liberty, OH 43357. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.jenningsfarley.com



Published in Urbana Daily Citizen from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jennings Farley Funeral Home
5591 US 68 South
West Liberty, OH 43357
(937) 599-2139
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

