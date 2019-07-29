BELLEFONTAINE - Darby Kaye Eades, 20, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 11:07 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on April 3, 1999, a daughter of Ryland and Kimberly (Guthrie) Eades of Bellefontaine.

Darby is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Bill and Deanna Kelly; paternal grandparents, Mark Eades and Donna Williams; aunts and uncles, Tracie (Jon) Payer, Melissa (Jim) Stoner, James Morton, Mark (Holly) Eades, Todd (Amy) Eades, Kurt Eades, and Brandy (Lobi) Ajose; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Dean Guthrie.

A 2017 graduate of Benjamin Logan High School, Darby furthered her education by earning an Associate Degree from The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute in Wooster. She was currently working as a service writer for Ag Pro in Hilliard.

While attending high school, Darby was active in band, 4-H, and FFA. One of her proudest moments was the day she earned her American Degree in FFA. She loved being involved with the Logan County Fair, where she showed many animals. She was also a member of the Logan County Goat Association, enjoyed shooting sporting clays competitively, and music of all types. Most especially, Darby was a loving daughter and granddaughter who was blessed with a bubbly personality and infectious smile. She was a great friend to many, and she cherished the time she was able to spend with her family and friends.

The family will receive friends 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 and from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Calvary Baptist Church, 1140 Rush Avenue in Bellefontaine. Pastor Jeffory Willetts will officiate a funeral service at noon on Friday at the church. Burial will follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Darby Eades Memorial Fund at any Honda Federal Credit Union branch. Any donations by check are requested to write "@ Darby" on the memo line.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.